Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya Sells 10,000 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,526.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $69,864.48.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.37. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 82,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

