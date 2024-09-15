Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LAD opened at $279.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.03 and its 200 day moving average is $271.34. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Lithia Motors by 132.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 89.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.