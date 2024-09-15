Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga Sells 24,862 Shares

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$84,530.80.
Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.3 %
Lithium Americas stock opened at C$3.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.87 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.58.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
