Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga Sells 24,862 Shares

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$84,530.80.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.3 %

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$3.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.87 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LAC

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.