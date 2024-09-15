Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $255.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.