Lumi Credits (LUMI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35.94

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $35.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

