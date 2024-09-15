Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $216.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

