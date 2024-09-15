Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

