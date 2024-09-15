Lyell Wealth Management LP Makes New $9.06 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

