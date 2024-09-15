Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $611.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $592.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.