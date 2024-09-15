Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 354 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average is $142.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $162,121.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,045.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,262 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,261. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.03.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

