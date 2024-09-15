Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MFD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 147,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $8.63.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

