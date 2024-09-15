Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 30th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 44,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,479. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

