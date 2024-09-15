Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 30th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 44,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,479. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $7.72.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
