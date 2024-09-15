Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 44,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,479. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

