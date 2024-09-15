Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MCN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 44,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,479. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.