Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Down 31.6% in August

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 14,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Magna International
Institutional Trading of Magna International
Magna International Stock Up 2.0 %
MGA stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 1,247,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magna International has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.29%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.
Magna International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.98%.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Magna International
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.