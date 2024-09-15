Manta Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $251.30 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Manta Network has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001125 BTC on exchanges. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $251.30 million and $11.66 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.70258794 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $10,489,848.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

