Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.28. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

