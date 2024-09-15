Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marubeni Stock Performance

Shares of Marubeni stock opened at $157.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marubeni has a twelve month low of $137.70 and a twelve month high of $203.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average is $178.13.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marubeni will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

