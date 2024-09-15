Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,144,000 after purchasing an additional 292,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $493.36 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $496.85. The company has a market capitalization of $458.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

