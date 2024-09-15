Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Holdings Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Matador Resources worth $33,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $609,325. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.