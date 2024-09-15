MayTech Global Investments LLC Acquires 3,511 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 2.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.51 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

