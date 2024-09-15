McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.36

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.36 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.60). McBride shares last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 476,794 shares changing hands.

McBride Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. The stock has a market cap of £205.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,185.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.67.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

