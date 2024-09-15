Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Raised to $6.00 at Truist Financial

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

MPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,858 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

