MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in August

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,451,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 6,898,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.5 days.
MEG Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
MEGEF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 161,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,506. MEG Energy has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.
MEG Energy Company Profile
