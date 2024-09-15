MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in August

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,451,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 6,898,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.5 days.

MEG Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

MEGEF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 161,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,506. MEG Energy has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

