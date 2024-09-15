MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEIP. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Laidlaw lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of MEIP opened at $3.03 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

