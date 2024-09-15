MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,182.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI stock opened at $2,122.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,860.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,673.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,143.96.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

