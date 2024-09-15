MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,122.37 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,860.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,673.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,182.92.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

