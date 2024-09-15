Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $15.70 million and $66,543.31 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,434,989 coins and its circulating supply is 31,283,640 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,428,490 with 31,279,470 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

