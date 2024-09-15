Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in August

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 232.9 days.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $1.95 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $327.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

About Meyer Burger Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.