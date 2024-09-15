MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0202 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

