MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0203 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MIN stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $2.85.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
