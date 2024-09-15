Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 215,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,350,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 402,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MSBI opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $481.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSBI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.