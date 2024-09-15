Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DISV stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

