Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

