Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $379.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

