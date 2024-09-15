Mina Market Cap Hits $477.86 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $477.86 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,186,200,540 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,694,546 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,185,988,182.8400393 with 1,157,302,533.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.44044674 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $7,637,563.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

