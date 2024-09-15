Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.44

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Mina has a market capitalization of $510.09 million and $7.82 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,186,130,717 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,522,377 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,185,988,182.8400393 with 1,157,302,533.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.44044674 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $7,637,563.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

