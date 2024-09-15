Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

MITEY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

