Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.33.

MOD stock opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $123.92.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

