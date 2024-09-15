Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the August 15th total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monogram Orthopaedics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monogram Orthopaedics alerts:

Monogram Orthopaedics Price Performance

MGRM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 313,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.22.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics ( NASDAQ:MGRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monogram Orthopaedics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.