Morgan Stanley Trims JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price to $220.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.06.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $204.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.34 and a 200 day moving average of $200.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.