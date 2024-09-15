Mystic Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $173.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $84.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

