Mystic Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $2,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 816,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after buying an additional 203,989 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 129,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

