Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $67.97 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.