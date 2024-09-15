Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 0.9% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.23. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

