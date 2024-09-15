Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

