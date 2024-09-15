Mystic Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

