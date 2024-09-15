Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $193,302.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 749,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,399,016.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,262 shares of company stock worth $63,340,261. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

