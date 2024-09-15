Mystic Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.89 and a 12-month high of $111.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

