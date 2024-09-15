MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $240.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance
MYTE stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.12.
