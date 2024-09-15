MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $240.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

MYTE stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.12.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

