Nano Achieves Market Cap of $119.57 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Nano has a market cap of $119.57 million and $1.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,058.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.76 or 0.00543389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00107936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.87 or 0.00284159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00032953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00080048 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.